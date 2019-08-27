YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell says she cleared her constituency diary today and headed straight to Westminster in a bid to help stop a 'reckless' No Deal Brexit.
She said she was one of a number of MPs who attended a meeting at Church House to sign a declaration agreeing to set up an alternative venue for Parliament if the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, decides to prorogue the one sitting in the Palace of Westminster to force through No Deal.
She said Church House was symbolic as a choice of venue as it had been the home of democracy on many occasions, including during the Second World War.
“This declaration exposes just how critical the current situation is," she said.
"The future of our country and millions of people are balancing on a knife edge.
“Not only is our nation at risk of a reckless ‘no deal’ forced through by the Prime Minister, but now our democracy is being undermined too.
"Today’s People’s Parliament was a reminder that the Parliament belongs to the people and as their representatives we must have the opportunity to hold the Prime Minister and his Government to account."
