ANOTHER major fashion store in York city centre is to close its doors for the final time.

Gap has posted signs in its Davygate shop’s windows, stating: “All stock reduced! Store closing sale. This store only. Everything must go!”

Gap was not available for comment but a member of staff said the store would be shutting on October 4, with staff being made redundant, but there would still be a Gap store at the York Designer Outlet near Fulford.

Gap announced earlier this year that it was to shut more than 200 stores worldwide amid plunging sales in an effort to save the brand, but did not say where or when they would be closing.

Gap Inc said the fashion chain’s parent firm was to be divided into two independent companies, and said it was carrying out the restructuring in an effort to “revitalise brand health”.

The casual clothing chain was said then to have been hit by years of rising costs and poor sales following increasing online competition, like many high street competitors.

The closure of the Davygate store is just the latest blow to hit York city centre, coming on top of the shuttering of several other key fashion stores.

French Connection in Davygate shut down in the early summer, LK Bennett in Petergate closed down earlier this year and Crabtree & Evelyn in Stonegate has also closed.

It was also revealed earlier this month that the Dorothy Perkins and Burton store in Coney Street - York’s premier shopping street -will shut on Saturday, September 21 as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) for the Arcadia retail empire.

The street has suffered a string of shop closures in recent years, including the former BHS and River Island stores.

BHS has stood empty and boarded up since 2016, but there was a major boost for the street earlier this year when it emerged that the former department store was finally set to re-open as shops selling sportswear, cycles and fashion clothing - Sports Direct.com York, Evans Cycles and USC respectively. Another part of the old store is to reopen as the fashion store Flannels.