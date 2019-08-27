A VILLAGE show took place on York’s outskirts amid searing August Bank Holiday heat and sunshine.

Fulford Show, which has been held for more than a century, was staged on Monday on the School Lane playing fields and in the nearby social hall.

It featured a range of attractions and entertainment, including displays of Japanese Drumming by Tengu School of Taiko, a tug-of-war challenge featuring a mums v dads contest, but a clear highlight was a fly-past by an RAF Spitfire.

Charities organised stalls and there was musical entertainment from New Notes, a miniature railway, face painting, a beer tent, tombola, family sports and food, with all profits from the tombola shared amongst local charities.

A craft and produce exhibition and competition was also held, giving adults and children an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Exhibits included bakery, photography, painting, beer and winemaking, flowers, vegetables and arts & crafts, with tombola prizes from business donors and individuals.

Show chairman Verna Campbell said: “It was very hot, but very successful. I’d say there were record crowds and more entries for the exhibits than ever before.

“There were long queues at the beer tent and ice-cream van. The New Notes played to a captive audience since the beer queue snaked round them.

“Taiko Tengu Japanese drummers gave spectacular display which must have been incredibly difficult in that heat.The day was made by the fly-past of the Spitfire. We all waved to him as he circled the field three times.

“The only downside was that there were fewer runners in the sports and for the tug-of-war - which was not surprising.”