A FURTHER 50 towns and cities are set to benefit from government funding to boost England’s run-down high streets.

But York is not one of them - despite City of York Council bidding for money from the scheme.

Scarborough was named as one of the successful bids in the latest announcement.

The leader of Scarborough Council has welcomed news that the authority is one of 50 to get a share of the £1 billion Future High Streets Fund.

Scarborough initially missed out during the bidding process but Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was doubling the number of towns that would benefit.

Cllr Steve Siddons said: “The announcement that Scarborough is through to the next stage of the Future High Street Fund competition fits perfectly with our plans to regenerate and rejuvenate Scarborough Town Centre.

“It could allow us to build on the council’s agreement to step in and develop the old Argos site. Winning this money would mean we can develop more areas of the town where private developers have not invested for far too many years.”

“At this stage, we have won a grant of up to £150,000 to prepare a plan for a scheme to re-energise more of the town centre.

“As we are in competition with 99 other towns, everyone in the Scarborough is going to have to pull together to get the best bid possible to generate change in this borough.”

Scarborough Council is looking to borrow £22 million for its plan to build 200 student flats and a public square in the town centre on the site of the Argos building in Newborough.

The borrowing will almost double the amount of debt the borough authority has. Last week, independent Cllr John Casey said that given the chance again he would now vote against the scheme after talks with residents and businesses in his ward of Filey.

Cllr Siddons said the scheme would benefit the economy.

He added: “The Argos scheme will bring homes and shops and hopefully a fine new town square, all of which will benefit the whole economy of the area.

“We can now plan to bring even more innovative and beneficial stages to the regeneration of the town centre with this new opportunity and a bigger boost to the area.”