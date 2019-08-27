FIREFIGHTERS are investigating a fire in a bathroom at a property in Ryedale.
Crews were called to the property just off Commercial Street in Norton at about 7am today (August 27) and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.
Station manager Tony Walker said the fire service was investigating the fire, which involved an electrical shower.
He tweeted:
Currently investigating a fire involving an electrical shower. Please ensure all electrical installations are installed by a competent person and any occurring faults reported immediately. Do not use faulty appliances or fittings until they’ve been checked or replaced #FireKills pic.twitter.com/KWgHz4fLy4— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) 27 August 2019