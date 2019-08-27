THE National Fish and Chip Museum in York has closed it’s doors just months after it opened.

Papas Fish and Chip Museum, which opened in Parliament Street in June, has been shut for a number of weeks with a sign on the shop front saying they have closed due to 'maintenance problems'.

When the fish and chip shop opened, they celebrated by offering to sell fish and chips for just 4 pence, to match the prices from the era in which fish and chips first became a delicacy.

On opening day customers queued out of the door and right across the street to try their freshly cooked fish and chips, as well as view the museum on the first floor, which displays artefacts and information boards recounting the history of ‘one of Britain’s most popular foods.’

At the time, The Press reported that the fryer used to make their products is coal powered and dates back to the 1920’s.

Although, to avoid pollution from burning the coal, the fryer uses a modern extraction system which transforms the harmful fumes from the coal into water vapour.

On that occassion a spokesman on behalf of Papas said: “It’s the first time in over 60 years that a coal powered fish and chip shop has been opened.

“A lump of coal? Not much to look at. Its messy and dirty.

"But it’s an essential part of our new living museum and takeaway.”

The food is cooked in beef dripping and is wrapped in newspapers before being handed to customers.

Papas Fish and Chips, was named the country’s best in the BBC show, The Best of British Takeaways, presented by Michelin-starred chef, Tom Kerridge.

Papas, owned by brothers Dino and George Papas with their father Sid, also run shops in other locations such as Scarborough and Hull. However, this is their first venture into York.

The chain first opened 53 years ago in 1966 and now has over 300 members of staff.

The Press has tried to contact the museum's owners to find out the reasons for the closure, but so far there has been no response.