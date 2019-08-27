POLICE in Selby and Tadcaster have issued a warning to residents after a number of older people were targeted by distraction burglars posing as charity collectors.

Victims reported young women calling at their door who pretended they were collecting for charity, needed a drink or needed to use the toilet, North Yorkshire Police said.

After tricking their way into their homes, the suspects went on to steal money from their victims, the force added.

It has confirmed that two women aged in their 20s from the Manchester area have been arrested in connection with the incidents. They have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Residents are advised not to open their door to anyone they are not expecting.

A force spokesperson said: “If they are in any doubt about who is at their door, don’t answer it and don’t let anyone who you don’t know into your home.

“Make sure you lock your doors, especially in the hot weather when you might be sat in your back garden.”

The force is also asking people to look out for their older friends, relatives and neighbours and reassure them that it is not impolite to refuse to open their door.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way should call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you feel threatened by anyone who calls at your door, call 999.