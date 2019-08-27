ORGANISERS of the Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge plan to hold the event again in 2020 following its success this year, but need a main sponsor.

The annual event, on a scorching hot Bank Holiday Monday, attracted large crowds who enjoyed watching the homemade go-karts hurtle down Micklegate.

Thirty seven unpowered karts made their way down a course featuring a ramp, jump, corners and cobbles.

Comedian and TV star Tom Allen, and fellow comic, Rosie Jones, had the first run of the day.

York Digital Image was crowned the overall winner of the race, with Kwik Fit second and York Minster third. The prize for Best Design of Kart went to the Hudson Rocket team from Hudson Quarter. Team Scarcrofters from The Friends of Scarcroft School won the Best School Team accolade, with 1st Holgate Heroes from 1st Holgate Scouts named the Best Scout Team. The Joker of the Day prize went to Hallowscream from York Maze Ltd.

Marc Allinson, who helped organise the event, said: “We do intend to hold the event next year as long as we get a main sponsor. We need a partner for it. We’ve had York BID for the last two years.”

He added: “It certainly seemed like this year’s was the best one yet.”

Marc thanked all those who helped out and everyone who was involved in the event.

Visitors to the event enjoyed hours of free entertainment, with Minster FM presenters Ben Fry, Laura Castle and David Green hosting the day and commentating. The fun extended from Micklegate Bar, where traders offered street food and refreshments, right down to the finish line in Bridge Street, and a fun fair in Low Ousegate and Nessgate.