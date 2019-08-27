A YOUNGSTER from York has made it into the finals of a UK pageant.
Eva Grant, 13, has fought off competition to make it to the Miss Jr Teen Great Britain final, after winning the Miss Jr teen York title.
The finals will be held at the Globe in Blackpool in October, where Eva will compete against other girls from all over the nation to win the UK title.
The teenager has been sponsored by hairdressers Toni and Guy York throughout the competition. Tina, Eva’s mother, said: “Eva would like to thank Toni and Guy York for their sponsorship and making this happen. She absolutely loved meeting everyone at the salon and having her hair done was the icing on the cake.”
Eva is aiming to raise money for the Together for Short Lives who provide support for children living with life-limiting conditions and their families, and has so far raised over £300 through events such as raffles.