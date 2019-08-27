A FORMER York university student is looking to give back to research into cancer, by hosting a music event.

Iain Craigen was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, and is looking to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK and the Pink Ribbon Foundation, which funds breast cancer research, as he wants to play a public part in raising awareness of the illness with his ‘Give it the Finger’ event.

Iain had to undergo a Prostatectomy to remove the cancer.

He said: “WhilE recovering, I decided I wanted to play a part in raising public awareness of prostate cancer. I want to raise the realization that, contrary to popular belief, it is not exclusively an over 50’s older man’s disease.

“We will also be raising awareness of breast cancer, as this is the most common cancer in the UK.”

The event has been set up by Iain and his friends, Matt Dunne and Jamie Buckling-Wade, who he attended York St John University with.

It will have a 90’s music theme and will be held at York St John University’s student union.

The music played on the night will be an electric mix of 90’s using vintage vinyl records.

Iain said: “We do not gain financially in any way through this event, 100% of the ticket money and on-the-night donations go in their entirety as a 50/50 split, to Prostate Cancer UK and the Pink Ribbon Foundation.”

The event takes place on Friday, November 1 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought by emailing gitf90s@gmail.com or on the door on the night for the same price.