A SECOND World War veteran who helped to “confound and confuse” the Germans in the days after the D-day landings is set to fulfill a life-long ambition.

Ron Shelley, of York, was due to take to the skies in a hot air balloon from the city’s Knavesmire this evening (Wednesday, August 28) to help him celebrate his 97th birthday.

The dream trip was arranged by staff at Connaught Court care home, in St Oswald’s Road, Fulford, where Ron lives, after he mentioned his ballooning ambition.

Ron, a wireless operator during the war, was sent to France six days after D-Day in 1944, aged just 22.

He was involved in sending out false messages to mislead the enemy.

Ron said: “It worked. My dummy messages, which I sent from a radio truck, led the enemy to believe that there was a whole division of 3,000 men, too many to take on, so they didn’t attack.”

The veteran was delighted when care home staff revealed the surprise, saying: “I can’t wait to fly over the glorious countryside of North Yorkshire.” He will be accompanied on his trip by his son, Peter.

Ron added: “I thought it would be a thrilling one off experience, a once in a life-time trip, so I’m seizing the chance while I still can.”

Fran Tagg, an activities coordinator at Connaught Court, said: “Ron is a modest gentleman, when he mentioned to us how he’d love to go up in a hot air balloon we were keen to create the opportunity for him.”

Ron left the army as a sergeant, receiving a number of medals in recognition of his bravery.

Born in India in 1922, where his father was posted with the British Army, Ron moved to England when he was three.

Ron later married the love of his life, Thelma, and they had two sons. They lived in Fulford, York, and for a while ran the Masons Arms pub in Fishergate. Thelma passed away in 2018 after 64 years of “wonderful marriage”. Ron now has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He will be 97 on September 3.

The hot air balloon was due to set off from York Knavesmire at 6pm.