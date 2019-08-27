THE new head teacher at a York primary school might be familiar to many parents.

From the start of next month Matt Brown takes over the helm at Osbaldwick Primary Academy.

Mr Brown, has been the deputy head at the school for the last 12 years, and moves and up to take on the top job following the retirement of Lesley Barringer.

Mr Brown said: “The school is on an upwards trajectory. We have stability in our staff and I’m excited because I know the school is going to become even more successful.

“We are very strong in sports and music and we’re developing good partnerships with STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

“And we are so lucky with our locality – parents are amazed at just how much outdoor space we have here.”

Osbaldwick is part of Ebor Academy Trust and Mr Brown believes the collaboration is not only helping staff but also enriching the curriculum for the children thanks to subject specialists.

Mr Brown started his teaching career in Tang Hall and so knows the area very well. He moved to Hemingbrough and then on to Sheriff Hutton before joining Osbaldwick.

Mrs Jo Mould will be the new deputy head teacher and Key Stage 1 lead.

Mrs Mould comes from Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy, also part of Ebor Academy Trust.

Miss Barringer had been head for 17 years and won the Kip McGrath Education Centre York East’s first “Awesome Teacher Award” earlier this year.

The competition was run through the centre’s Facebook page. Kip McGrath Education Centres specialise in additional English and maths tuition for children aged six and above. There are three centres in York.

Ebor has 22 schools across York, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and The Humber. Two more schools are set to join on September 1.