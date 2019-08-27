A MAIN road in to York was shut after a crash between a bike and a pedestrian this morning.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said Heworth Green was closed outside the Heworth Inn (formerly the Shoulder of Mutton) after a crash involving cyclist and a pedestrian in his 90s.
The pedestrian was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.
The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened.
Thanks to the 3 members of public who assisted with first aid, after a 91 year old pedestrian was struck by a cyclist in Heworth. The male received serious injuries and was taken by air to the LGI. Enquiries are ongoing but the NPT would like to thank all involved @NYorksPolice pic.twitter.com/ACcAcS416a— NPT York North (@NPTyorknorth) August 27, 2019
It was previously thought that an elderly man on a bike was in collision with a car, but the police have now said that was not the case.
