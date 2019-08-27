A MAIN road in to York was shut after a crash between a bike and a pedestrian this morning.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said Heworth Green was closed outside the Heworth Inn (formerly the Shoulder of Mutton) after a crash involving cyclist and a pedestrian in his 90s.

The pedestrian was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. 

It was previously thought that an elderly man on a bike was in collision with a car, but the police have now said that was not the case.