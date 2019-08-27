THE Yorkshire Wolds Walking and Outdoor Festival will, for the ninth year running, feature a wide range of specialist guided walks and outdoor activities.
Taking place from September 7 to 15, a main focus this year will be a trek along the 50-mile Minster Way footpath, which links the Minsters of York and Beverley and takes in the chalk hills of the Yorkshire Wolds. The walk is organised over five days of the festival and will cover approximately 10 miles per day.
There will be a coastal walk along the beach and cliff top from Filey to Bridlington on the Headlands way and a coast and country walk with RSPB Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve as the finishing point for tea and cake at the visitor centre.
Following the success of previous years’ guided walks around the region’s stately homes, Sledmere House, Burnby Hall Gardens and Kilnwick Percy Hall have been added to 2019.
There is also a chance to take a trip aboard the Lady Jayne on the Driffield Canal with the Driffield Navigation Trust. The cruise will take place from Frodingham Landing southwards towards Bethells Bridge at Hempholme.
On a similar water theme, Pocklington Canal Amenity Society will once again be hosting two trips aboard the New Horizons narrowboat.
For more information about the programme, pick up a copy of the festival guide at one of East Yorkshire’s Tourist Information Centres or find a copy online at www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com