THE Yorkshire Wolds Walking and Outdoor Festival will, for the ninth year running, feature a wide range of specialist guided walks and outdoor activities.

Taking place from September 7 to 15, a main focus this year will be a trek along the 50-mile Minster Way footpath, which links the Minsters of York and Beverley and takes in the chalk hills of the Yorkshire Wolds. The walk is organised over five days of the festival and will cover approximately 10 miles per day.