A DRIVER was injured and taken to hospital after a crash between three vehicles in a village west of York last night (August 26).
Fire crews were called to the collision on the A168 in Kirk Deighton at 9.50pm.
When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old male driver had freed themselves from one of the vehicles, North Yorkshire fire service said.
A spokesperson for the service added: "Crews provided him with first aid for head and abdominal injuries and he was taken to hospital via road ambulance.
"The drivers of the two remaining vehicles were uninjured." Crews used a first aid pack and lighting at the incident.
