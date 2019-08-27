NORTH Yorkshire fire service's York boat crew helped York Rescue Boat with a small vessel that had broken down on the River Ouse in York.
The fire service was called to the incident near the A64 flyover at about 6.30pm yesterday (August 26).
A spokesperson for the service said: "York boat assisted the York Rescue Boat with a small passenger vessel that was drifting on the river. "
When the York boat crew arrived, the vessel was being towed back to a mooring and all passengers were safe and well on board, the spokesperson added.
York Rescue Boat confirmed there were three adults and one child on board.