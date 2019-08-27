A MAN who confronted a goading mob of 30 youths with a garden scythe has walked free from court after a judge branded the youngsters ‘feral.’

Judge Sean Morris said it would be ‘unjust’ to jail Christopher Stewart over the incident in Northfields, Strensall, and he was going to take an exceptional course of action and suspend an eight-month prison sentence for 12 months.

He told Stewart, 38, of Northfields: “You were going about your everyday duties, your everyday life, when you were confronted by a mob of feral youths who were intent on goading you because you had asked them in the past to behave.”

He said Stewart was a ‘decent man’ who was in work, and who had asked a shop assistant to call police after the youths had surrounded him. Officers had come and dispersed the youths, but they had then congregated outside his home, and he had then made the ‘wrong decision.’

The judge said: “You do not take the law into your own hands. I accept you were concerned for the safety of your family but where you went wrong was to chase them away when in fact you should have gone back inside and got the police to come back.”

Stephanie Hancock, prosecuting, who said Stewart had been convicted at York Magistrates Court of possessing a bladed article, said there had been complaints from other residents in Strensall about the youths’ anti-social behaviour.

The defendant had told police they had been verbally abusing his father and mocking his appearance. A few days earlier he had spoken to them and thought the situation was sorted out.

“However, he went to the shop that evening and this large group surrounded him,” she said.

He felt they were deliberately trying to goad him so things would escalate but when he got to the shop, he asked the assistant to call the police.

She said the youths had been ‘spoiling for a fight’ and Stewart, who had waved the scythe about his head, shouting ‘I’ll kill you,’ had later told police he had acted out of ‘sheer frustration.’

Eddison Flint said in mitigation that these had not by any stretch of the imagination been normal circumstances.

He said police officers had dispersed the youths in the direction of the defendant’s home and when he arrived home, they were there, with his 66-year-old father on the doorstep and his 11-year-old son in the house.

“The young people had wooden sticks and were being very confrontational,” he said. “He admits he should have gone in the house and left this well alone. He went into the back garden and took out a legitimate garden tool, albeit frightening to look at, and got very frustrated and waved it around.

“He tells me it was a scare tactic to get them away. It was a stupid mistake.”