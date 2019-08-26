STAFF and volunteers at a Selby charity shop are creating a vintage shopping extravaganza for shoppers to enjoy this September.
The St Leonard’s Hospice charity shop on Ousegate in Selby are holding a vintage and retro shopping day on September 15, with more than a dash of nostalgia.
A St Leonard’s spokespeson said: “The shop already has a vintage emporium with great quality clothing, accessories, furniture and homeware; however they’ll be really ramping it up on this day!”
The shop will be open from 9am to 3.30pm and entry is free.
From frocks to fine jewellery, handbags and accessories to antiques, furniture and homeware, there will be something for everyone.
There will also be a DJ playing nostalgic tunes, retro entertainment and a vintage tea room in-store.
Carol Calvert, shop manager, said: “We love all things vintage and retro here in the shop on Ousegate and we’ve loved picking out unique, quality items for this event. We can’t wait to transform the shop into a vintage and retro shopping bonanza, all washed down with plenty of good old tea and cake.”