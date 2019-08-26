SPECTATORS turned out in their droves to watch crazy contraptions hurtle down one of York’s steepest streets in blazing sunshine today.

The Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge returned for a fourth year, with nearly 40 unpowered go-karts making their way down a course featuring a ramp, jump, corners and cobbles.

Hundreds of people lined both sides of Micklegate to cheer on the local groups taking part.

Comedian and TV star Tom Allen, and fellow comic, Rosie Jones, had the first run of the day and tested out the track.

The Fangfoss Fliers heading down the course in the #MicklegateSoapbox pic.twitter.com/fkcdF95QD5 — The Press (@yorkpress) August 26, 2019

Visitors to the iconic event, supported by York BID, enjoyed hours of free entertainment, with Minster FM presenters Ben Fry, Laura Castle and David Green hosting the day and commentating.

The fun extended from Micklegate Bar, where local traders offered street food and refreshments, right down to the finish line in Bridge Street, and a fun fair in Low Ousegate and Nessgate.

Team Rhino Dynamo’s first run in the #MicklegateSoapbox pic.twitter.com/Tv0IdRlxPQ — The Press (@yorkpress) August 26, 2019

Marc Allinson, who helped organise the event, said: "It has been fantastic.

"It feels like it has been busier than last year and last year's was the busiest and best one yet. People have stayed longer because of the weather.

"Evert part of it has gone really well."

Among the crowds of spectators was Claire Bramwell, of Whitley Close, Clifton Moor, who attended with her husband Rob and six-year-old son Austin.

She said: “It is a good day out.

“It’s a nice way to spend the Bank Holiday.”

Tim Jones, from Leeds, watched the event with his wife Margaret and nine-year-old son Nicholas.

“It has been really entertaining,” Tim said.

“I’m really impressed by the compere and the karts have been fantastic.”

Participating teams include groups from local companies, organisations and charities.

Soapbox designs ranged from a Tardis and a Rocket steam engine to a KitKat Chunky and Penelope Pitstop’s Compact Pussycat bright pink sports car.