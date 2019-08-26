YORK is a great destination for tourists, a fantastic home for families and so popular with students that many of them seem to stay long after finishing their courses. But can we talk about what a great city it is for dogs?

Plenty of riverside walks, many cyclists and runners to chase (I’m not encouraging this behaviour, it’s just an observation) and lots of wonderful places to eat.

As an aside, did you know you can take well-behaved dogs into Barnitts? So they don’t even miss out on what I think we can all agree is one of the city’s best shops.

And they are not even barred from my favourite pub.

The Minster Inn in Marygate is often described to me as a “hidden gem”. I can’t believe this - it’s minutes away from the Minster and a stone’s throw from Museum Gardens.

And it’s on the same street at the much-admired and rather fancy Roots, opened by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.

But the fact remains - the Minster Inn still feels like a cosy local. The staff are smiley and welcoming, there’s always space at the bar and if you live around the Bootham and Clifton area you are probably going to run into someone you recognise.

From the outside, the Minster Inn is charming and well-cared for, with hanging baskets of colourful flowers, a tiled porch and, inevitably, bicycles locked up beside the door.

Tourists on Tripadvisor (of course I checked) describe it as a quintessentially English pub.

As you step inside, you find it divided into three rooms, with a small atrium beer garden at the back. I’m told this is typically Edwardian. It makes the atmosphere relaxed as there are just three or four tables in each room and hearths where fires are lit in the winter.

The decor is spot on for the building - a modern twist on the pub’s traditional interior - with leather banquettes, Tweed-covered cushions and framed illustrations from Punch. And board games stacked up in the corners.

It’s a great spot for a drink, with guest ales and a wide selection of gins and wines.

The food menu features an impressively large range of pizzas, as well as a handful of tapas dishes and topped fries.

There is something for everyone on the pizza menu - from vegan options, to The Whole Hog designed for meat-eaters and topped with chorizo, prosciutto, salami and pepperoni. I’m uncultured enough to think that there was no difference between most of those.

I took two friends for pizza and tapas on a busy Friday night, but we didn’t have a problem finding a table after a quick drink at the bar.

We decided on halloumi fries with garlic mayonnaise (£3.75), chicken and chorizo skewers (£3.95) and sautéed garlic and chilli prawns, chorizo and cherry tomatoes (£4.75), followed by a veggie pizza (£8.75), an anti-pasti pizza (£9.50) and a Gamberoni picante (£9.75).

The drinks are reasonable too - with a small glass of wine ranging from £3.95 to £6.95 and bottles of Peroni for £3.95. There is an impressive range of rums, vodkas, whiskies and gins too.

The halloumi fries were delicious - not too greasy and really crunchy. You can’t go far wrong with chorizo and chicken or chorizo with prawns and tomatoes.

It’s never been a long wait - barely a chance to finish your drink - until the pizzas arrive. One problem is that if there is more than one of you eating at a small table, there is just not enough room for the pizza and bottles of chilli oil and cutlery. We did end up balancing our drinks on a nearby bar stool until a kind couple offered to swap tables with us.

I’m quite fussy about pizza and the ones at Minster Inn are exactly what I look for - thin, bubbly crisp base with not too much cheese and just the right amount of toppings that they hold together to be eaten by hand.

My anti-pasti pizza, with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, courgettes and mushrooms, was light and fresh.

Our total bill came to £38 for the three of us, excluding drinks.

A few things to know - food is served after 4pm so you can’t go for an early lunch - but it’s worth the wait for a late one. On Sundays, pizzas are two for one, which is an absolute bargain. If you don’t like dogs (are you mad?) it’s easy enough not to sit next to one. And there is no dessert menu - which I think could do well.

Oh and they even do takeaway pizzas - far better (and cheaper) than a Dominos - and they cost 25 per cent less than they do if you eat in. They can be ordered over the phone and ready for you to collect.

The pub now serves food seven days a week, thanks to requests from customers. A new menu and offers start next month. Looking forward to it.

Reviews are paid for by The Press.

Minster Inn, 24 Marygate

Web minsterinn.co.uk

Phone 01904 849240

Food: 4.5/5 Perfect pizzas

Ambience: 5/5 Chilled and friendly

Service: 4.5/5 Easy-going and quick

Value: 5/5 Superb