A FAMILY whose three-year-old son suffers from several rare brain, lung and heart conditions are fundraising so he can join his siblings cycling through York.

Leo York was born with multiple health complications, including having a hole in his heart, and over the past three years has been in and out of hospital.

His mother, Vicki York, 36, said that Leo’s health will eventually deteriorate, so while he can still enjoy a good level of health, the family is fundraising to try and purchase a Taga stroller bike so he can enjoy cycling with them.

She said: “Leo currently suffers from a brain condition called Hypoxic-ischemic Encephalopathy which means that his brain doesn’t receive enough oxygen. We also recently found out that he has a hole in his heart which he will soon have to have an operation on.

“He also suffers from a rare thyroid condition, called Pseudohypoparathyroidism, which has led to him having short arms and legs, as well as chronic lung disease.

“He is such a brave little boy who has been through so much.

“When he was two-years-old, Leo stopped breathing twice which resulted in several weeks in the hospital.

“But now, at age three, this is the healthiest and happiest we have seen him and would like to purchase a Taga bike so he can sit in and join the family on cycling trips around York.

The family, who used to live in Copmanthorpe and now live in Newton upon Derwent, have so far raised £700 but are hoping they can achieve £1,400 to purchase the bike.

Vicki said: “With the help of people via Go FundMe we would like to make that dream a reality for the whole family by raising enough to buy a Taga stroller bike so Leo can whiz down the beautiful county cycle tracks with his siblings, Maisie, 9, Kai, 14, and Chloe,13, or peddled by mum or dad.

“Special needs equipment and services are so expensive and we always fight to fund it ourselves, however, the cost of this specialised but amazing bike is too much just for us which is why we are reaching out for help. We would be extremely grateful for any help to get Leo out in the great outdoors with the wind in his hair having an incredible experience.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2KSHkAS.