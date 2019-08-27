AN 18-carat gold trophy for Australia’s greatest horse-race was taken to York Racecourse during the Ebor Festival.
The coveted Lexus Melbourne Cup has travelled more than 600,000 kilometres and visited more than 450 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations on a tour across the world.
It attended every day of the Welcome to Yorkshire festival at the York racecourse last week, and caught up with some of the biggest names in racing, including 2018 Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Charlie Appleby and champion jockey and international superstar Frankie Dettori.
The cup was travelling with Victoria Racing Club chairwoman Amanda Elliott, who was staying at one of York’s top hotels, The Grange Hotel in Bootham.
She is close friends with the hotel’s owners Jeremy and Vivien Cassel, who were delighted to host her and the cup.