A WELL-known pub in York has some new owners.

The Ackhorne pub, in St Martin’s Lane in York, has been taken over by Mike Edmondson and Ellie Gibson, from long-time owner Peter Pendlebury.

Mr Pendlebury was the manager of the pub for 11 years and previously managed and owned The Windmill pub for six years helping renovate the pub changing its look and layout.

Mike is an old friend of Peter and said that he had discussed taking over the pub last year after Peter told him that he wanted to retire from running the bar that he has owned for more than ten years. Mike and Ellie may be familiar to many, having recently run Walmgate Alehouse.

Mike and Peter first met when the latter owned The Windmill pub in Blossom Street, York.

Mike said: “We did the deal at the start of the year but it has taken some time to get it through but finally it has been confirmed.

“I worked at and ran Walmgate Ale House with my partner for 10 years so I think Peter thought I would be a good person to take over and keep the high standards. I have a lot of experience in running a pub similar to the Ackhorne so that should come in handy.

“It’s a new venture that has regular custom so hopefully we can carry on the great reputation Peter made and bring in some new ideas. I have been running the pub for about four weeks now and have loved it.

“We have already put in a billiards bar table which has been a hit and we have some new ideas that we will try to add to the pub.

“We have added in some new snacks, such as Pigs in Blankets, and soon we will announce a new Sunday lunch menu.

“The epitome of a pub is having a Sunday lunch pub for families to come and enjoy so we are excited to bring this to the pub.”

Mike said that an “unused room” in the pub will also be going under renovation as the couple seek to create more space for customers. The popular speed quiz night will also continue, as it “draws in a full house every week”.

Mike added that he remains in contact with Peter and looks forward to his visits.