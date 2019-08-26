HUGE traffic jams have built up on the A64 as scorching August Bank Holiday weather tempts thousands to try to head to the Yorkshire Coast.
Coastliner tweeted that its buses on the A64 to Scarborough and Whitby were running more than an hour late because the road between York and Malton was stationary.
The delays were particularly severe at the bottleneck created at the Hopgrove roundabout, where the dual carriageway funnels into a single carriageway section.
The A1M northbound has also been at a halt this morning, with Highways England saying there was very heavy traffic as people headed to the Leeds Festival and towards the coast.
Temperatures are heading into the high 20sC for the third day running today, but forecasters said cooler weather is on the way, heralded by thundery showers later tomorrow as a cold front passes over. Temperatures are set to fall to 21c by Wednesday, but more sunshine is expected later in the week.
