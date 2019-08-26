A YORKSHIRE charity is looking for donations to open a new base in York.

The Real Junk Food Project (TRJFP), based in Wakefield, is looking to open up a new ‘sharehouse’ in York as they look to expand their work.

The charity saves edible food that would otherwise be wasted and makes it available to all on a pay as you feel basis for money, time or skills.

They have a target of £5,000 to open an outlet in York.

Charity spokesperson, Rachel Trafford, said: “Our achievements over the past year show our capability to succeed and grow. Those costs are related to site operation, staffing, and vehicle hire to deliver the core of the service.

“We know there are many amazing projects already in York doing great work in the fight against food waste, such as Planet Food.

“The Real Junk Food Project can support them as a central distribution centre. The Sharehouse can provide the space, infrastructure and network to do this really effectively.”

If you wish to donate to the TRJFP crowdfunder page, you can do so at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-real-junk-food-project-york-sharehouse