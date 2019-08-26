A TRAFFIC Constable who was left lying in the road with a broken leg following an incident has been continuing his recuperation with a visit to the beach.
TC Dave Minto tweeted this picture of himself playing tennis on the sand at Barmouth over the Bank Holiday weekend.
He said he 'only fell over twice' but was ordered to sit down by his wife after his second tumble.
TC Minto suffered complex fractures to his fibula and tibia in an incident during a nightshift in Boroughbridge, which culminated in him lying on the road in horrendous pain, and he is facing months of rehabilitation.