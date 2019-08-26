THREE in 10 of over 60-year-olds in York say their mental health had suffered as a result of cancelled or delayed diagnostic tests or operations, with a fifth worried their physical health would also deteriorate, according to a new survey.

Having sought help with their health, over 60s in Yorkshire had to wait an average of 10 weeks from initial appointment to planned hospital appointment, with one in 10 waiting more than six months, the research found.

Commissioned by healthcare charity Nuffield Health, the survey revealed the delays and cancellations caused a quarter of over 60-year-olds to feel ‘stressed’ and ‘anxious’.

With one in 10 Brits aged 65 to 85 also providing care to others, “the impact of delays and cancellations is not only felt by the individuals but by the people they care for too, with the uncertainty an additional burden to their health condition,” a spokesperson for Nuffield Health said.

While almost half (47 per cent) of the over 60s in York accept that health conditions are part of later life, many have ambitions for retirement they don’t want their health to hamper, including renovating the house (25 per cent), volunteering for charity (16 per cent) or travelling through Europe by train (seven per cent).

As a result of delays and cancellations to treatment, a fifth felt unable to commit to any plans.

The Nuffield Health spokesperson said there are alternatives to treatment available however, including private medical insurance and self-pay. Director of Nuffield Health’s York Hospital, Andrew Blackburn, said: “Retirement should be a time to look forward to, but many people in their 60s start suffering with health complaints that hold them back.

“For those that are looking for an alternative way to deal with their health problems, our hospitals have no waiting lists and we offer our patients a personalised recovery plan to help them get on with their lives, and retirement plans, as quickly as possible.”

The survey was carried out on behalf of Nuffield Health by OnePoll. One thousand Brits aged 60-plus who have waited for an operation or diagnostic test on the NHS were surveyed online.