MORE cash could be given to neighbourhoods so residents can decide what improvement works should be carried out on their roads and what schemes could be introduced to make people feel safer.

Senior councillors will be asked to put £4.5m towards ward committees and residents’ associations during the next four years.

The cash could be used to create pedestrian crossings and repair roads, improve the environment, fund local organisations and pay for initiatives that will make people feel safe. It will be up to residents to decide how best to spend the money in their neighbourhood.

A report prepared for a meeting of the council’s executive on Thursday says the plans “aim to reduce bureaucracy and delays”, adding: “Ward and neighbourhood level working is at the heart of building resilient communities.

“Local people are best placed to understand and find solutions to the specific and particular needs of their communities.”

It says the plans will “empower communities”.

A £250,000 safer communities fund will be created in a bid to make people feel more secure.

Cllr Darryl Smalley said: “These proposals will not only enable local residents to influence decisions about their communities, but they will also provide a significant cash injection, enabling ward committees to deliver real improvements for residents.

“I am particularly pleased that we have already acted on one of our main manifesto pledges and proposed the creation of a £250,000 Safer Communities Fund, alongside providing an additional £1million for local road, cycling and walking improvements, so that ward committees can begin to bring forward proposals on improving local areas.”