AN INDEPENDENT charity that supports women in York has been gifted a donation to help provide even more support for those in need.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire has backed Kyra Women’s Project with a £1,000 donation courtesy of its Community Champions scheme.

Kyra Women’s Project, based at the Central Methodist Church, in St Saviourgate, provides local women with ongoing practical and emotional support. It offers a range of courses, therapies, life skills and events for women who are suffering from social isolation, anxiety due to many reasons and those looking for support to return to work

Yvonne Copley, a spokesperson for Kyra Women’s Project, said: “As we grow, the number of women who use our services increases so donations like this are so important to us.

“The funding will mean we can work closely with our members to make sure we are providing the best support possible for women in York.

“We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes Yorkshire for their kind donation.”

Each month Persimmon Homes donates up to £2,000 to community groups in each of its 31 operating areas across the UK.

Tim Nixon, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The work that Kyra Women’s Project do is clearly of great benefit to the community, so we are pleased to support them with £1,000.

“We hope that the donation can help improve the lives of local people living in the area.”

If people have been previously unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, they are urged to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again.

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity