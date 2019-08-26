LARGE crowds are expected to descend on York city centre for today's Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge.

Returning for a fourth year, the popular event will see daredevils steer up to 40 unpowered karts down a course featuring ramps, corners and cobbles, with crowds of supporters cheering on the local groups taking part.

Visitors to the event, supported by York BID, can enjoy hours of free entertainment, with Minster FM presenters Ben Fry, Laura Castle and David Green hosting the day and commentating.

The fun extends from Micklegate Bar, where local traders will offer street food and refreshments, right down to the finish line in Bridge Street, and a fun fair in Low Ousegate.

iTravel York says Micklegate, Rougier Street, George Hudson Street, Bridge Street and Low Ousegate will be closed today during the event.