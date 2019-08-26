A WIZARD-themed bed chamber boasting an eclectic collection of magical artefacts is among the contenders vying for a national award celebrating the UK's independent accommodation sector.

The Enchantment Chamber, a stone's throw from Shambles in York which is said to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley in Harry Potter, is up for the Quirkiest Place to Stay title in the eviivo Awards 2019.

Other categories include Bed, Breakfast and Beyond and Sweetest Homestay, with Feversham Lodge and York Holiday and Cycle Stop also making the shortlist.

The awards, run by online booking specialist for independent accommodation, eviivo, shine a light on some of the country's most memorable holiday experiences in a variety of settings.

Guests at the self-catering Enchantment Chamber, which can be found in a traditional mill building, can enjoy an unconventional four poster bed, realistic open fire, real wood flooring and artifacts from the wizarding world among the furnishings, with modern comforts in its kitchen and shower room.

Over the coming weeks, shortlisted establishments will have their applications judged by a panel of industry experts.

The winners will be announced at the annual eviivo Awards ceremony on October 15 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, London.

Zoë Dawes, travel blogger and judge for the Quirkiest Place to Stay category, said: “Running a quirky and characterful B&B, or a collection of modern city centre apartments, is demanding and requires multiple skills, hard work and dedication. These awards help to shine a light on and identify the finest businesses within the UK’s hospitality sector.”

The awards, in their sixth year, recognise the best of the UK’s world class B&Bs, guest houses, inns, serviced apartments, self-catering units and small independent hotels.

Eleven of the shortlisted best places to stay are in Yorkshire, including Brickfields Farm at Kirkbymoorside, in the Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars category.

Run by Karen and Ian Auker, it is set in 14 acres of secluded pasture, woodland and water close to Kirkbymoorside, with eight guest rooms, seating areas and kitchenette.

Karen said: "At Brickfields Farm we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience. We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the Hidden Gem - Yorkshire Award and hope we are successful on the night."

eviivo reports that last year’s award winners and nominees have seen a 12 per cent increase in bookings, and 22 per cent in revenue YOY.

York Holiday and Cycle Stop has been shortlisted for the Budget With A Twist award

Paul Saxby, events director at eviivo, said: “eviivo are proud to be working with many of the finest businesses in Britain’s vibrant hospitality sector. These are often small, family-run businesses that play a significant role in driving tourism and jobs to their local community.

"These devoted, independent hosts take immense pride in their service and our awards shine a light on many fine examples. What unites all of our customers is their passion and tireless dedication to offering a fantastic guest experience. Congratulations to all those shortlisted and we look forward to once again recognising the very best in the industry at this year’s awards.”

More than 100 properties have made the cut, including these Yorkshire-based establishments:

Bed, Breakfast and Beyond: Carr House Farm B&B, Ampleforth

Tastiest Breakfast: Feversham Lodge, York

Quirkiest Place to Stay: The Enchantment Chamber, York

Budget With a Twist: York Holiday and Cycle Stop, York

Sweetest Homestay: Wolds Away, Huggate,

Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars The Old Deanery Ripon,

Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars Brickfields Farm Kirkbymoorside,

Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars Acorn Lodge Harrogate,

Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars The Queens Head Finghall, North Yorkshire

Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars Wally’s Wagon Green Hammerton, North Yorkshire