YORK'S council chief is calling on the government to ensure that investment in the north’s rail infrastructure is not scrapped - after it was announced that HS2 will be reviewed.
With news that the Government has launched a review of HS2 and whether it should proceed with the project, Liberal Democrats Councillors in York are calling on the Government to ensure that investment in the North’s rail infrastructure is not scrapped.
Under current HS2 proposals, the second phase of the scheme will create a high-speed line serving York, connecting our city to the East Midlands and London, speeding up journey times and improving the reliability of services along the way.
With the future of the scheme put into doubt, Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to ensure that the North of England does not lose out on such investment and that more is done to improve rail infrastructure in our region.
Cllr Keith Aspden, Liberal Democrat Leader of the Council, said: “The news that the Government is considering scrapping HS2 is concerning for the people who live and work in our city and the North of England as a whole."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment