FIREFIGHTERS have come to the aid of a stricken boat on York's River Ouse which was taking in water.

The incident happened near the Millennium Bridge at just after 7pm yesterday evening.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to assist by York Rescue Boat after a small pleasure craft started getting into difficulties.

"The boat with two people on board had lost power and was taking on water," said a spokesperson.

"The occupants managed to get their bilge pump working as the as fire boat towed them to a safe mooring point.

"The crews escorted it back to York marina where it was then secured and moored."

York Rescue Boat tweeted that this was its fifth incident of yesterday.

The first involved an 18ft boat with engine problems, and volunteers helped get it safely to the riverbank while others assisted in getting the boat's spare engine running.

The next was to a report of someone jumping into the Ouse by Skeldergate Bridge, which turned out to be someone ‘magnet fishing’ in the area and causing large splashes.

Then volunteers witnessed a collision between a private vessel and a hire vessel, and escorted the hire boat back to the hire point.

"Job number 4 of the day was to a different 18 foot broken down cruiser drifting between Ouse and Skeldergate Bridges," it tweeted.

"Tow line attached to stabilise while owner got engine running again. Once running our boat escorted downstream a bit. Its been one of those days."