YORK is set to finish the August Bank Holiday in style - with another sizzling day.
Monday will see more hot and sunny weather in the city - with a minimum temperature of 17C and a maximum of 29C, the Met Office said.
However, on the North Yorkshire coast onshore breezes will keep some areas a little cooler.
It comes after Britain basked in the hottest August Bank Holiday weekend ever, with temperatures reportedly reaching more than 33C at Heathrow.
Meanwhile, tonight (Sunday) will remain dry and clear.
From Tuesday, things will turn cooler and more unsettled in York, with cloud and showers on Tuesday, possibly merging into longer spells of rain on Wednesday and isolated showers on Thursday.