A 79-year-old man has died following a collision with a cyclist, police have confirmed.

George Redpath, from Darley, was involved in a collision with a red racing cycle in a village near Harrogate yesterday (Saturday).

The collision happened at about 7.40am on the B6451 in Dacre Banks outside the Village Store.

Mr Redpath was crossing the road towards the store having parked his car opposite, when he was in a collision with a red racing cycle being ridden in the direction of Summerbridge.

The 62-year-old cyclist, also from Darley, was seriously injured and remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information surrounding the events of the collision to contact them.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Rob Roberts. Alternatively, please email Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk