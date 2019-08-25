A MAN was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a garden fence in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a call at around 10.15am today (Sunday) after reports of a vehicle crashing into a garden in Crombie Avenue.
In a tweet, it said: "The driver has been breathalysed and arrested for OPL by our response colleagues."
