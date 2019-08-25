Who doesn't love a bit of Saturday Night Takeaway?

The popular entertainment show, presented by the irreplaceable Ant and Dec, will be back on our screens next year.

And they want nominations for people who want a big surprise.

Applications are now open for you to nominate yourself or someone you know to take part.

Perhaps you know a family deserving of an amazing treat or have a friend or relative that you'd love to see surprised live on the show. Whatever the reason, the show wants to hear all about them.

A spokesperson said: "Above all we’re looking for fantastic characters who will enjoy getting a big surprise and the Saturday night of their life – live on ITV."

So do you know someone you'd like to nominate?

You can find the application form here