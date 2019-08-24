THOUSANDS of people graced York Races today as the four day Ebor festival came to an end.

Racegoers were greeted with glorious sunshine and cheered on Mustajeer who claimed the first £1m handicap to be run on the Flat in Britain.

Around 28,000 people attended the Ebor meeting today, the busiest of the four days, despite the ongoing rail works.

Spokesman for the racecourse, James Brennan, said that over the four days about 82,000 people visited the racecourse - an increase from last year and "a testament to racing in Yorkshire".

He said: "Despite the rail works, people were out enjoying the glorious sunshine.

"Sometimes the racing does it for us and today that was certainly the case.

"We are proud of the four days and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves."

On all four days, stand-side racegoers were able to show off their sartorial style on the Ebor Fashion Lawn.

A panel of judges decided who was the best-dressed racegoer each day.

The best-dressed lady on Thursday won a luxury short break to Dubai, courtesy of Al Basti Equiworld.