A 79-YEAR-OLD pedestrian is in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in a collision with a cyclist.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at about 7.40am today (Saturday, August 24) near Harrogate.

The pedestrian, from Darley, was crossing the B6451in Dacre Banks, towards the Village Store having parked his car opposite, when he was in a collision with a red racing cycle being ridden in the direction of Summerbridge.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result, the pedestrian suffered serious head injuries. He has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary where his condition is described as critical.

"The 62 year-old cyclist, also from Darley, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital with a serious shoulder injury where his condition is described as serious but stable.

"Officers investigating the collision are would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or either of the people involved, prior to it to contact them."

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Rob Roberts.

Alternatively, email Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote incident number 12190156187 when providing information.