FAMILIES are currently attending an afternoon of music games and magic at York’s Coppergate Shopping Centre who are hosting a summer spectacular on the central lawn of St Mary’s Square.
The event sees the return of top York party band, The Superlicks, pumping out hits to start and end the day.
They have been joined by the Yorkshire Tenor, Jacob Walsh, a street musician, and the team from YO1 Radio with plenty of opportunities to participate in gameshow fun throughout the day.
Kids performer, Josh Benson is also wowing kids some entertaining tricks.
The event runs until 3.30pm and entry is free.
Coppergate manager, Pippa Unwin, said: "We are also fast approaching the end of the summer sales in many of our stores, so this is the perfect time to enjoy culture – from Vikings to fine art – high street and designer label shopping, and dine-in or eat-out food and drink all in one place – York’s only shopping centre within the city wall."