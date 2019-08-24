RESIDENTS in York are making the most of the glorious August Bank Holiday weekend weather, with temperatures inland rising as high as 27 or 28C.
People could be seen soaking up the rays in a jam-packed museum gardens, where a host of activities are currently going on.
Forecasters say there will be plenty of sunshine for the duration of the weekend and just a gentle south-easterly breeze, with little chance of any rain - other than the odd shower on Sunday or Monday.
The coast will be a little cooler, with Scarborough set to see a maximum of 22C.
The warm air, which is being drawn up from Europe, could lead to temperatures hitting 31 or 32C - or 90F - in London and the south-east this weekend.
More sunshine is expected in York next week.