EMERGENCY services were called to a crash last night near York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that a vehicle collided with a tree on the B1222 near Stillingfleet at around 2am.

It said: "Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to cut free a man in his 20s from the car that was on its roof after it had collided with a tree.

"The man was subsequently taken to hospital."

In a tweet, Station Manager with North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Andy Creasey, said: "Myself and fire crews at York and Acomb from along with colleagues from NYorksPolice and Yorkshire Ambulance have just responded to a serious Road Traffic Collision on the B1222 south of York. The occupant is now out of the vehicle and on their way to Hospital."

More to follow.