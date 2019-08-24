EMERGENCY services were called to a crash last night near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that a vehicle collided with a tree on the B1222 near Stillingfleet at around 2am.
It said: "Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to cut free a man in his 20s from the car that was on its roof after it had collided with a tree.
"The man was subsequently taken to hospital."
In a tweet, Station Manager with North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Andy Creasey, said: "Myself and fire crews at York and Acomb from along with colleagues from NYorksPolice and Yorkshire Ambulance have just responded to a serious Road Traffic Collision on the B1222 south of York. The occupant is now out of the vehicle and on their way to Hospital."
More to follow.
Comments are closed on this article.