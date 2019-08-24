POLICE and the mountain rescue team rescued two young boys from a woodland near York.

In a post on social media, North Yorkshire Police said they called Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team to assist in the search for two youngsters who had become disoriented while dog walking in woodland close to Lockton.

It said: "We initially used the PhoneFind utility to locate the pair and then deployed hill parties to collect them and then returned them to their parents in a team vehicle. Ten team members deployed for two and a half hours.

"Speaking to their parents this morning the pair are no worse for their little ‘adventure’ and will have a good story to tell when back at school."