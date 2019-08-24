MAJOR roads in York city centre will be closed next month as Northern Powergrid begin the next phase of its £300,000 investment to improve the reliability and resilience of the electricity network serving York.

The work, which starts on Monday 9 September and runs until early November 2019, involves two schemes of work.

The first scheme is the final phase of Northern Powergrid’s work to reinforce the electricity network along Aldwark, Goodramgate and Deangate in the city centre; the first phase was successfully completed ahead of schedule in May.

This final phase will involve weekday road closures between 10:30am and 5pm while Northern Powergrid excavates in the road so that more modern underground cables can be installed. The roads will be open outside of these times to ensure that deliveries can continue to be made and access can be gained to homes and businesses.

Traffic management and diversions will be in place during road closures, although pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

The second scheme will see Northern Powergrid reinforcing the electricity network along part of Tadcaster Road and St Helen’s Road and into Eason View in Dringhouses.

This will involve a total road closure of St Helen’s Road from Monday, September 9 to Friday September, 13 and Monday September 16 to Friday September 20 while Northern Powergrid installs more modern underground cables. There will then be one lane closed, with traffic lights to control traffic flow along St Helen’s Road between Monday, September 23 and Friday, September 27 and Monday September, 30 to Friday 4 October.

Work will also start on Tadcaster Road on 9 September. Temporary traffic lights will in place and a section of the footpath and cycle lane will be closed while the work takes place. The cycle path will be operated as a footway.

Dates are to be confirmed for the work along Eason View.

The electricity network company is committed to keeping local people and other key stakeholders informed. Letters have been issued to local residents and businesses in the immediate area and a social media campaign has been launched to make local people and businesses aware of the important work being carried out by Northern Powergrid to ensure that York city centre has a safe and reliable power network for years to come. Further information can also be found on northernpowergrid.com.

Mike Hammond, the manager responsible for leading Northern Powergrid’s North Yorkshire Region, said: “We know how important a safe and reliable power network is in supporting the local community, businesses and York’s tourism industry so this is an important next step in our investment programme for the city. We also understand the potential impact that carrying out these works can have on people’s everyday lives so our teams will be working hard to ensure we minimise disruption wherever possible.

“As with any construction, there will be some localised disruption while we carry out this important work, but we’re liaising closely with local residents and businesses as well as Rachael Maskell MP and local councillors so that we can keep them updated on how we’re delivering on our commitments.

“We’re also working in partnership with City of York Council to ensure our works are delivered safely and efficiently – and are outside the busy summer and winter tourist periods that are vital to the city.”

Northern Powergrid plans to deliver a further scheme in and around Coppergate and Tower Street in early 2020. Further details of start dates for this next scheme of work will be announced nearer the time.