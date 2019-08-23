YORK and North Yorkshire are looking set for a glorious August Bank Holiday weekend, with temperatures inland rising as high as 27 or 28C.
Forecasters say there will be plenty of sunshine and just a gentle south-easterly breeze, with little chance of any rain - other than the odd shower on Sunday or Monday.
The coast will be a little cooler, with Scarborough set to see a maximum of 22C.
The warm air, which is being drawn up from Europe, could lead to temperatures hitting 31 or 32C - or 90F - in London and the south-east this weekend.
More sunshine is expected in York next week.