A MENTAL health service in York has been handed a huge financial boost.

York Mind, the independent local mental health charity that aims to help individuals experiencing mental health problems onto the road to recovery, has been given £50,000.

The money is part of a multi-million pound Government investment which aims to provide more services to help people with mental health issues.

The donation has also been matched for two years by Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - taking the total investment over three years to £150,000.

The money will go towards expanding the charity’s current Arts Award to people aged 13 to 16, allowing young people to increase their creative skills, confidence, sense of identity and reduce isolation.

The project involves 16-week courses which are designed to support mental health prevention and recovery. One-to-one support services will also be offered.

Chief Executive officer for York Mind, Alyson Scott, said: “We are delighted with the funding.

“We applied for it, as most charities do, and it is great to be recognised by the government for the work we are doing in York.

“Our thanks to York CCG as well for matching the funding for an extra two years.”

Strensall ward Conservative Councillor, Coun Paul Doughty, who chairs City of York Council Health Scrutiny Committee, also welcomed the new investment.

He said: “On Tuesday, Boris Johnson made this announcement as the Government granted funding to expand 23 local projects to help prevent mental illness in children and young people.

“I am particularly pleased that this includes £50,000 of funding allocated to local mental health charity York Mind to help expand their programme for young people in the York area.

“If the NHS is to deliver its objective of cradle to grave healthcare this initial round of funding will be an important stepping stone to a long term, sustainable future for the palliative and end of life care that is valued by so many residents across York.”