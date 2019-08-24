MEMBERS from an RNLI service will embark on a challenge in aid of other rescue teams.
Lifeguards from RNLI Scarborough will take on a 10-mile ‘stretcher challenge’ to raise funds for of RNLI Flamborough and RSPB Bempton.
The group of approximately 23 lifeguards will carry a colleague on a stretcher, rotating every mile. They aim to raise £1,000 to be shared between the RNLI Flamborough and RSPB Bempton.
RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, Dave Brant, said: “This is a great way for us to end our season. Our lifeguards are in top shape from the summer, but this will still be a challenge.
“The money raised will be split between two local charities, which are important to the lifeguards. A JustGiving page has been set up and we’d truly appreciate any donations.”
The RNLI Scarborough’s JustGiving page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lifeguard-stretcher-carry.
The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment