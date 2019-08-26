CHARITABLE groups in York and North and East Yorkshire are being urged to apply for grants worth thousands of pounds from the Gannett Foundation.

The foundation is the charitable arm of Gannett Co Inc, parent company of Newsquest Media Group, which owns The Press.

It offers funding to registered charities with projects which take a creative approach to issues such as neighbourhood improvements, economic development, youth enterprise, sport and healthy living, assistance for disadvantaged or disabled people, care of the elderly, environmental conservation, and educational or cultural enrichment.

It values projects which bring lasting benefits to communities served by its local newspapers and websites.

Grants have been awarded in the past to York charities including Holgate Windmill,which used the money to buy equipment enabling it to produce flour, and Citizens Advice York.

The foundation entertains applications of any size or ambition. Typically its grants are modest sums for practical projects, but it will consider awards to larger projects which deserve its backing.

It favours projects that demonstrate good planning, oversight and financial responsibility.

As a prerequisite, the submission of copies of the charity’s most recent financial accounts are required.

In addition, any supporting materials and further details concerning the overall aims of the charity should be included with each submission.

Decisions about funding will be made by trustees based on the evidence submitted.

Each nomination will be judged on its own merits at the absolute discretion of the trustees, whose decision is final.

Applications must be submitted on the approved application form, which can be downloaded from The Press website at: https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/gannett/

Any applications which do not meet the criteria or fail to follow the scheme’s rules and procedures, which can be found on the application form link, will be rejected.

The completed form and supporting documents should all be emailed to stuart.martel@nqyne.co.uk

Submissions on paper are not encouraged but, if unavoidable, should be sent to: Stuart Martel, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York.

Applications must arrive by noon on Friday, October 18.