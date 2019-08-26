VISITORS will have the chance to go behind the scenes at York Minster’s Stoneyard on Friday(August 30), to see the ancient craft skills used to preserve one of the world’s most magnificent cathedrals.

The annual Stoneyard Open Day invites people to visit the cathedral’s workshops to learn about the work carried out by its craftspeople to repair, restore and protect the Minster’s historic fabric, using techniques passed down through the centuries.