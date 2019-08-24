A SUMMER of festivals at Monks Cross shopping centre drew to a close last week.

The Monksfest events ran through July and August with activities for children and grown ups.

There were glitter stands, facepainting stalls and plenty of quirky props for silly photo opportunities.

A spokesman for the venue said: “We had a face-painter, buskers, a bubbleologist, flower garland and hat making plus T-shirt decorating.

“All activity was free – but with donations made to Monks Cross chosen charity, SNAPPY.”

There was also live music to get shoppers in a summery mood and a caricaturist for brave customers. The shopping park has further events planned through the autumn, including an emergency services day on September 21 when visitors can meet firefighters, police officers and ambulance crews.

Visit facebook.com/MonksCrossShopping.